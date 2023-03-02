Retail Industry Crisis: South Carolina Grapples with Multiple Store Closures

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQvd7_0l5inowr00
Photo byAdobe

Multiple store closures are rocking the retail industry in South Carolina as retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States.

Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Please read below to find out which stores in South Carolina will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in South Carolina closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Five of these are in South Carolina.

  • Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C
  • Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109
  • Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road
  • Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road
  • Aiken: Hitchcock Plaza 339 Fabian Drive

Tuesday Morning stores in South Carolina closing in 2023

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including six in South Carolina.

  • Aiken: Aiken Exchange Shopping Center, 2529 Whiskey Rd.
  • Mount Pleasant: Belle Hall Shopping Center, 680 Long Point Rd.
  • Florence: Cashua Place Shopping Center, 1900 West Palmetto Street
  • Columbia: Harbison Court, 264 Harbison Blvd #14
  • Charleston: St. Andrews Center, 975 Savannah Hwy. #254
  • Easley: Town 'N Country Shopping Plaza, 6101 Calhoun Memorial

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Macy's, JC Penney, Party City, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in South Carolina.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

Should any of these be listed in South Carolina, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Even the giant e-commerce retailer Amazon isn't immune to these physical store closures, announcing that it is closing several Fresh groceries and Go convenience stores.

