Texas Set to Benefit as Tesla Rolls Out $30 Monthly Subscription for Home Charging

Some Tesla jobs may be leaving Texas, but Tesla offered better news for Texans at its Investor Day yesterday.

The company announced plans to roll out unlimited overnight home charging to customers in Texas for $30 per month from July. The plan will be known as Tesla Electric, and according to the website, "Tesla Electric offsets usage with energy from 100 percent renewable sources."

"This is part of reducing the total cost of ownership of our vehicles and the reason why we can do this is because Texas has a ton of wind. And in Texas, the wind blows at night."Drew Baglino, Tesla's Senior Vice President of Engineering

The company stated that Tesla Solar and Powerwall systems that interacted with the grid and were enrolled in Tesla Electric were cheaper monthly and generated some income for customers.

"If Tesla Electric is operating those assets in an intelligent way, to benefit the grid…. We can actually pay the customers to bring their energy services to the grid." Drew Baglino, Tesla's Senior Vice President of Engineering

According to a report by Climate Central, Texas generated the most wind power compared with all other states in the country.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the new Tesla Electric plan customers

must have a Powerwall energy-storage battery; and

live in an area of Texas that offers a retail choice

More information can be found here.

