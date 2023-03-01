Houston, TX

Houston's Fashion Scene Gets a Chic New Addition with the Launch of a Stylish Boutique!

Ash Jurberg

Photo byAdobe

Some exciting news with a new addition to the Houston fashion scene set to open.

Monkee's of Houston will open its doors on Friday, March 17th, in the luxury shopping destination, The Centre at River Oaks, located at 3019 Kirby Dr. Houston.

The store is a stylish new boutique with a curated collection of fashion-forward clothing, shoes, and accessories. On offer will be brands such as S'edge, Nation, Olivia James, and Dolce Cabo.

The Houston store is owned and operated by Lisa and Scott West. Lisa has over twenty years of experience in the fashion industry, from apparel to cosmetics.

It is the third Monkee's boutique to open in Texas, joining stores in Frisco and Fort Worth. With the retail industry being hit hard at the moment and major chains closing hundreds of stores across the United States, it is positive to see new stores, such as Monkee's of Houston, opening.

Let's hope more new stores come to Houston.

About Monkee's

Monkee's was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S., with 40 upscale ladies' boutiques across 12 states. Monkee's is recognized as a leader in providing the finest fashions from the world's top designers.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see a Monkee's open in Houston? Would you like to see more fashion boutiques like this open in Houston?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

