CVS Closure Sparks Outrage Among Locals in Queens Neighborhood

Disappointing news for residents in the College Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, with the announcement that a CVS store in the neighborhood is set to close.

The store is on 132nd Street and 14th Avenue in the College Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, and is scheduled to close on April 5, but it may even close earlier. Customers will have their prescriptions forwarded to the Whitestone store on 10th Avenue.

It is another blow to the neighborhood- last month, the Walgreens on Kissena Boulevard near Elder Avenue in Flushing closed.

Both Walgreens and CVS have been closing stores across the United States as financial difficulties impact them.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.” a CVS spokesperson

The retail industry has hit hard with major retailers, including Walmart, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning, GAP, and JC Penney, all closing multiple stores nationwide. More than 800 stores are set to be closed across the United States.

