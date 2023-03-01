More Retail Woes For Orlando Residents as Walgreens Announces Two Store Closures

Photo by Adobe

Disappointing news for Orlando residents with the announcement that two Walgreens stores in Orlando are set to close in a few weeks.

On Monday, March 20, the Walgreens store on S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, Florida, will close. Ten days later, on Thursday, March 30, the Walgreens downtown store on 190 S. Orange Ave. Orlando will permanently close its doors.

A Walgreens spokesperson has said that most patients won't need to take action when the drugstores close, as their prescriptions will be automatically forwarded, and they'll be notified of changes through the mail.

Customers with prescriptions from the Orange Blossom Trail location will be moved to the Walgreens location at 5280 S. John Young Parkway. No information has been provided as of yet, as to which Orlando location customers' prescriptions from the S Orange location will be forwarded.

Both Walgreens and CVS have been closing stores across the United States as financial difficulties impact them.

"As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the difficult decision to close a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores and dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers." Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan

The retail industry has hit hard with major retailers, including Walmart, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning, GAP, and JC Penney, all closing multiple stores nationwide. More than 800 stores are set to be closed across the United States.

