Nevada Shoppers Takes a Hit as Major Chains Shut Down Stores

It seems that every day another retail store closes down.

Unfortunately, retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping, and Nevada has had its fair share of store closures.

Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Please read below to find out which stores in Nevada will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Nevada closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Three of these are in Nevada.

Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

Tuesday Morning stores in Nevada closing in 2023

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Nevada.

Reno: Del Monte Plaza, 6013 S. Virginia St.

Las Vegas: Montecito Crossing, 6650 N. Durango Dr. Ste 110; Rampart Plaza, 8520 Del Webb Blvd.

Carson City: Southgate Shopping Center,3921 South Carson Street

There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, Walmart, JC Penney, Party City, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Nevada.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

Should any of these be listed in Nevada, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

