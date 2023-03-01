Idaho shoppers take a hit as major retail chains shut down stores

Photo by Adobe

It seems that every day another retail store closes down.

Unfortunately, retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping, and Idaho has had its fair share of store closures.

Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Please read below to find out which stores in Idaho will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Idaho closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Three of these are in Idaho.

Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore St.

Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way

Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road

Tuesday Morning stores in Idaho closing in 2023

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including one in Idaho.

Coeur D'Alene: Coeur D'Alene Center, 227 W. Appleway Ave.

There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, Walmart, JC Penney, Party City, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Idaho.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

Should any of these be listed in Idaho, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

