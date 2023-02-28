This Beach in Georgia Was Voted One of The Best Beaches in the World

Photo by Image used under Public Domain

Today, Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards.

And one beach in Georgia featured very high in the global rankings.

To determine the best beaches in the world, the platform "analyzed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travelers over the past 12 months. Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year."

Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, was rated the third-best beach in the United States and the twelfth-best beach in the world.

The reviews on TripAdvisor for Driftwood Beach indicate why it has been rated so highly.

“We had no idea how COOL this beach was - it is otherworldly - what a sight - we are going back again tomorrow!”

"A day in paradise. Take an entire day, not just the afternoon, and sightsee the entire island."

"Driftwood Beach is a magical place created by nature where you can actively engage in the art of pareidolia. The trees seem to come alive in the imagination. It's definitely a path to go down when you are on Jekyll Island. I'd be hard-pressed to name a place that is more Instagram-able."

"Wow, oh wow. Driftwood Beach is something to behold. Its scenic views of oak trees that have been knocked over by hurricane winds and erosion leave the beach looking like it has grand thrones awaiting for all the island royal visitors to sit in front of."

