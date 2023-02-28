This Florida Beach Was Rated One of The Best in the World

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Today, Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards.

And one beach in Florida featured very high in the global rankings.

To determine the best beaches in the world, the platform "analyzed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travelers over the past 12 months. Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year."

Siesta Beach in Florida was rated the second-best beach in the United States and the eleventh-best beach in the world.

The reviews on TripAdvisor for Siesta Beach indicate why it has been rated so highly.

“Pristine beach that never seems to end. Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again.”

"Lots of white beach sand with plenty of room to sit and not be too close to your neighbors. Love the gradual slope into the ocean, you can walk way out, and still, the water is below your knees. The water was clear and a perfect location for shell hunting! Lots of sand dollars on this beach. Also very clean and well patrolled. Can't wait to return!"

"From the main entrance all the way to the north of Siesta Key, the beaches and water can’t be beaten."

Your thoughts

Do you agree with this ranking? What is your favorite beach in Florida?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.