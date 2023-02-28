Convenience store chain ramps up expansion efforts with 9 new locations in Texas

Yesway, one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store chains, has continued its rapid expansion by opening four new locations in Texas. In addition, the Texan-based business has acquired five existing Ranglers stores in Texas, which will be rebranded.
New stores
- 965 Hwy 83 & 84, Abilene, Texas
- 705 West Highway 199, Springtown, Texas
- 102 N College Avenue, Snyder, Texas
- 900 S. Bosque Street, Whitney, Texas
Newly acquired stores
Each of these locations will be remodeled and rebranded under either the Yesway or Allsup's banner
- 710 N. Avenue G, Clifton, Texas
- 600 N. Rice Street, Hamilton, Texas
- 502 W. Main Street, Hamilton, Texas
- 301 W. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas
- 504 N. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas.
"We're thrilled to begin 2023 with more exciting expansion news to share and look forward to bringing our brand of service and hospitality to more communities. I am so proud of our team for making this accelerated pace of growth possible." Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.
The Texan business continues to expand. Last year they acquired the Tres Amigos chain of stores while also opening Allsup's stores in the Texas towns of Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Rankin, Robert Lee, San Angelo, and Sweetwater.
All of these will add more jobs in communities across Texas.
About Yesway
Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores across nine states.
Your thoughts
Are you glad to see this Texan business expand across the country? Where else in Texas would you like to see them open next?
Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.
Comments / 3