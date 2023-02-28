Convenience store chain ramps up expansion efforts with 9 new locations in Texas

Photo by Adobe

Yesway, one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store chains, has continued its rapid expansion by opening four new locations in Texas. In addition, the Texan-based business has acquired five existing Ranglers stores in Texas, which will be rebranded.

New stores

965 Hwy 83 & 84, Abilene, Texas

705 West Highway 199, Springtown, Texas

102 N College Avenue, Snyder, Texas

900 S. Bosque Street, Whitney, Texas

Newly acquired stores

Each of these locations will be remodeled and rebranded under either the Yesway or Allsup's banner

710 N. Avenue G, Clifton, Texas

600 N. Rice Street, Hamilton, Texas

502 W. Main Street, Hamilton, Texas

301 W. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas

504 N. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas.

"We're thrilled to begin 2023 with more exciting expansion news to share and look forward to bringing our brand of service and hospitality to more communities. I am so proud of our team for making this accelerated pace of growth possible." Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

The Texan business continues to expand. Last year they acquired the Tres Amigos chain of stores while also opening Allsup's stores in the Texas towns of Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Rankin, Robert Lee, San Angelo, and Sweetwater.

All of these will add more jobs in communities across Texas.

About Yesway

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores across nine states.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see this Texan business expand across the country? Where else in Texas would you like to see them open next?

