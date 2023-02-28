New Program Delivering Free Food To Arizona Residents in Need

Photo by Adobe

Some great news today with the launching of a new program aimed at helping residents of housing communities in Arizona that are in need.

Roots Management Group has partnered with DoorDash's Project DASH to deliver canned foods and dry goods to Roots residents in need in Arizona manufactured housing communities. Roots Management is a manufactured housing company, with 236 manufactured housing communities across the country, including 49 in Arizona.

Roots surveyed "residents in seven of its Treehouse Communities to determine how best to meet their needs in a difficult economy. Food insecurity and transportation to area food banks were identified as the biggest hardship" hence they decided to join the Project DASH program.

The manufactured housing communities included in the program are:

White Sands and The Palms in Apache Junction, Arizona, with deliveries from Salvation Army Apache Junction Food Bank

Villa del Sol (West Winds), Villa Nueva (Wishing Well), Villa Nueva (Elmwood), and Villa Nueva (Green Tree) in Chandler, Arizona, with deliveries from Azcend Food Bank

Grand Missouri in Glendale, Arizona, with deliveries from West Valley Community Food Pantry.

"Partnerships, both private and other non-profits are the lifeline for AZCEND, especially our food bank. Partnerships allow us to serve more in the community. Currently the partnership with Roots allows guests to get food boxes, who currently are unable to make it into our food bank." Paula Knight, AZCEND Food Bank manager.

