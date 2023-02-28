Fans Rejoice: Popular Restaurant Chain to Open First MLB Location at Busch Stadium

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news for fans of the St. Louis Cardinals with the announcement that the popular fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open the brand's first Major League Baseball (MLB) location within Busch Stadium.

Freddy's already has several locations in the St. Louis area.

The new location will be within the ballpark's Budweiser Terrace right field and open when the St. Louis Cardinals start their season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30. They will offer a handful of the chain's fan-favorite menu items, including Freddy's Original Double and Bacon Double and Freddy's famous shoestring fries and cheese curds.

"At Freddy's, non-traditional locations continue to be an integral part of our franchise offering, and we strongly believe that being able to put our brand in high-traffic locations like that of Busch Stadium not only gives us an opportunity to attract new audiences but also capture sales" Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 460 locations across 36 states. The brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, other savory items, and freshly churned frozen custard treats.

