Battle of the Governors: DeSantis outshining Abbott in the national spotlight

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are influential figures in American politics. They are Governors in the two most populated Republican states, and both grab national headlines for their attacks on President Joe Biden.

But over the last few months, the national profile of DeSantis continues to rise while the Texas Governor seems to be taking more of a back seat and sticking to his home state of Texas. Today DeSants is again in the spotlight, releasing a book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, while yesterday, he signed a bill stripping Disney of its self-governing status.

All the signs point to a Presidential run for DeSantis- something his potential opponent, former President Donald Trump, is clearly worried about. However, whether the Texas Governor will announce a run for President is still unclear.

Abbott has been asked if he feels the tension between him and DeSantis or feels he is the shadow of his fellow Governor.

“DeSantis and I do a lot of things together..We talk in ways and times that people have no idea about … and so I just kind of roll my eyes and scoff a little bit when people say these things." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The public seems to favor DeSantis over Abbott heavily. Fox News released a poll that found Trump would get 43% in the 2024 primary, DeSantis 28%, and Abbott far with only 2% of people saying they would vote for him.

“You look at [Abbott] and say, ‘Sure, he brings the conservative credentials, but he’s not seen like the fighter that Donald Trump is or DeSantis is becoming,’” Brian Smith, political science professor at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas

Even on the issue of illegal migrants coming into Texas, DeSantis has, on occasion, stolen Abbott's thunder. Last year, DeSantis flew two planes full of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, gaining the government's and the public's attention and overshadowing what Abbott had been doing. Even Texan Senator Ted Cruz applauded the move.

DeSantis is coming to Texas this weekend to headline annual fundraising dinners in Dallas and Houston. This is another opportunity to raise his profile in Texas.

It will be interesting to see how Abbott reacts when his rival and potential opponent appears on his home turf.

Who would you vote for in a Republican Party presidential nominee race- Abbott or DeSantis? Do you prefer Abbott to focus on Texas? Would you like to see him do more on the national stage?

