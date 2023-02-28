DeSantis Continues His War on Disney. Calls Them “The Magic Kingdom of Woke Corporatism”

Photo by WikiCommons Images

What would Walt Disney make of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

Yesterday DeSantis signed a bill stripping Disney of its self-governing status in Florida, a position it has held for many years. And today, his long-awaited book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, is being released. He has dedicated a chapter to his war of words with the Disney company.

In the chapter titled The Magic Kingdom of Woke Corporatism, DeSantis recalls a discussion with Bob Chapek, the former CEO of Disney, over the "Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“We get pressured all the time. But this time is different. I haven’t seen anything like this before.” Chapek says to DeSantis.

DeSantis responds to Chapek with a warning.

"Do not get involved with this legislation. You will end up putting yourself in an untenable position,” People like me will say, ‘Gee, how come Disney has never said anything about China, where they make a fortune?’

Later in the chapter, he writes:

"All too often, GOP governors have bowed to corporate pressure, especially on noneconomic issues; I was going to stand firm in defense of the rights of parents and the well-being of our schoolchildren. " Ron DeSantis

Chapek was recently replaced as Disney CEO by Bob Iger, who, like President Joe Biden, is against the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Now that DeSantis has Disney under state control, it seems that his war with the giant corporation is far from over. It will be interesting to see how Disney responds.

