Texas AG Paxton Stuns The Nation. Files Lawsuit to Declare Most of the Federal Government Unconstitutional

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed many lawsuits against the Biden administration, but his latest filing has sent shockwaves across the United States.

This month AG Paxton filed a lawsuit claiming "that the $1.7 trillion spending law that keeps most of the federal government — including the United States military— operating through September of 2023 is unconstitutional."

Paxton’s lawsuit claims that the law funding the federal government is unconstitutional because it was passed using proxy voting.

The lawsuit, named Texas v Garland Paxton, was automatically assigned to Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas.

While it is doubtful it will succeed, many people have taken to social media to express their concerns that Paxton is wasting taxpayer money filing another frivolous lawsuit.

Texas AG Paxton has recently incurred the wrath of Texans thanks to a settlement he agreed to earlier this month.

Paxton agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020. Paxton called the former staffers "rogue employees," and they sued Paxton under Texas' whistleblower law. Paxton will not have to pay a cent of this settlement; personally, the payout will be fully funded by Texan taxpayers.

Paxton has filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of Texas against the federal government, and it seems he has no intention of stopping.

