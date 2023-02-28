The World's Largest Fire Hydrant is a Must-See Attraction in this Texan town

Photo by WikiCommons Images

We all know that everything is bigger in Texas, including fire hydrants.

The city of Beaumont, Texas, can lay claim to the world's largest working fire hydrant. The hydrant is 24 feet tall, weighs 4,500 pounds, and can blast 1,500 gallons of water a minute. This last point is important, as it means the fire hydrant can actually be used- hence the title of the world's largest working fire hydrant.

Its home is outside the Fire Museum of Texas.

Why is it in Texas?

The Walt Disney Company created the hydrant and assembled it at Disneyland in California. It is constructed of fiberglass and reinforced with 1,000 feet of steel.

It was made in 1999 by Disney to promote the re-release of the animated flick “101 Dalmatians," hence why it is painted white with black spots. In fact, the Dalmatian spots on the hydrant are copyrighted by Walt Disney.

The Fire Museum of Texas competed against 300 other museums across the United States to host the giant hydrant. It was opened to much fanfare on March 9, 1999.

The fire museum marching band played the signature song, "Cruella De Vil," from the movie 1011 Dalmations, while 101 Texas firefighters danced around the hydrant as it sprayed firefighters with water and confetti.

World's Largest Working Fire Hydrant

219 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701, United States

The Fire Museum of Texas is located in a former fire station, the former Central Fire Station, in Beaumont, Texas, and is also worth a visit- once you have your Instagram snap of the hydrant, of course!

