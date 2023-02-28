Fort Myers Shoppers Can Score Big Discounts as Discount Retailer Shuts Down 2 Stores

Photo by Adobe

This week, there was good and bad news for shoppers in Fort Myers, Florida.

First, the bad news.

Tuesday Morning, the popular discount detailer company founded in 1974, announced the closure of both of its stores in Fort Myers, Florida, as well as three others in the nearby area. It is the second time the struggling business has filed for bankruptcy in three years.

Tuesday Morning will close half its 487 stores across the United States and will have just over 200 stores remaining in the United States. This is a considerable reduction; before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Now for some good news.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. No closing date has been announced, but shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of heavily discounted items.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Fort Myers:

Cypress Trace, 13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Suite 47. Fort Myers, FL 33907

McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, 15271 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33908

In addition, these two nearby stores are closing.

Granada Shoppes, 1000 Immokalee Road, Suite 68, Naples, FL 34110

Venice Village Shoppes, 4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293

The Tuesday Morning store at Port Charlotte has already closed.

