Whataburger Responds to Customer Demand by Bringing Back Popular Item

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pZPS_0l1q8RVm00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Great news for fans of Texan icon Whataburger with a fan favorite item back on the menu.

The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and its leafy-green counterpart, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad, are available for a limited time, and the news has been received favorably.

A simple "OK" reply to a customer's request has received over 1 million views on Twitter.

For those who are yet to indulge in the tasty sandwich, Whataburger describes the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich as "layered with three crispy, Whatachick’n Strip tenders, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, zesty Buttermilk Ranch and Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Buffalo Sauce, all on a five-inch bun."

Those who want a healthier option can choose the buffalo ranch chicken salad consisting of diced Whatachick’n tossed with a blend of lettuce, shredded carrots, bits of bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce served with a side of buttermilk ranch dressing.

"The Buffalo Ranch Chicken lineup continues to be one of our most popular limited-time offers, with fans frequently requesting its return.” Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler.

If you are a fan, you must act quickly, as the items are only available for a limited time.

Did you know that Whataburger has a secret menu? Check out the secret items here.

Your thoughts

Are you excited the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is making a comeback? Are you a Whataburger fan? What other limited-release items would you like to see returned to the menu? Do you still like eating at this Texas institution?

Please leave your comments in the section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

