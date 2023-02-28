El Paso Named One of the Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Photo by Adobe

There are few better places in the United States to retire than El Paso, Texas, according to a new study by the real estate rental platform Zumper.

Zumper "analyzed data that would be important to current and future retirees looking to decide where to enjoy their retreat from the workforce, including metrics on housing affordability, healthcare availability, weather, transportation, tax friendliness, and satisfaction of renters ages 45 and above."

Based on those metrics, El Paso ranked as the 8th best city in the United States for retirees. Only one other city in Texas made the top ten- San Antonio.

The report explained why El Paso fared so well:

"With the most affordable 1-bedroom rent prices of the cities in the top 10, El Paso is a great option for retirees looking to live in Texas without the high cost of living you’d find in other cities like Dallas or Austin. Residents of El Paso are very satisfied with their quality of life here, with an overall satisfaction of 88 percent, the third highest...residents of El Paso enjoy favorable Texas taxes, with no state income tax or tax on social security benefits. "

El Paso scored an A for healthcare, overall satisfaction, and state income tax. The one metric the city ranked poorly on was outdoor satisfaction, receiving an F grade.

According to the report, the best city to retire in the United States is Colombus, Ohio, while the worst is Newark, New Jersey.

Do you agree that El Paso is a great city for retirees? What do you believe needs to be improved to assist seniors living in El Paso?

