San Antonio Named One of the Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Photo by Wallpaper Cave

There are few better places in the United States to retire than San Antonio, according to a new study by the real estate rental platform Zumper.

Zumper "analyzed data that would be important to current and future retirees looking to decide where to enjoy their retreat from the workforce, including metrics on housing affordability, healthcare availability, weather, transportation, tax friendliness, and satisfaction of renters ages 45 and above."

Based on those metrics, San Antonio ranked as the 6th best city in the United States for retirees. Only one other city in Texas made the top ten- El Paso.

The report explained why San Antonio fared so well:

"No state income tax or state-level taxes on Social Security retirement benefits, pension income, or retirement account income makes Texas a particularly attractive state for retirees. Current residents seem to agree, as 69 percent of renters aged 45 and above rated San Antonio as a satisfactory place to live. As the seventh most populous city in the US, San Antonio ranks in the top 20 for healthcare service providers, speaking to the abundance of available resources for health and wellness."

San Antonio scored an A grade for healthcare and state income tax. The one metric the city ranked poorly on was Air Quality Index, receiving a D grade.

According to the report, the best city to retire in the United States is Colombus, Ohio, while the worst is Newark, New Jersey.

