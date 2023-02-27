Don't Miss Out on Massive Savings: Discount Retailer Closes 5 Locations in Charlotte

Photo by Adobe

There was good and bad news this week for shoppers in Charlotte.

First, the bad news.

Tuesday Morning, the popular discount detailer company founded in 1974, announced the closure of five of its stores in the Charlotte area. It is the second time the struggling business has filed for bankruptcy in three years.

Tuesday Morning will close half its 487 stores across the United States and will have just over 200 stores remaining in the United States. This is a considerable reduction; before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Now for some good news.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. No closing date has been announced, but shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of heavily discounted items.

Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in the Charlotte area:

Park Square, 2442 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

Cheshire Place, 3716 West WT Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28269

Windsor Square, 9945 E Independence Blvd Matthews, NC 28105

Rivergate Shopping Center, 14151 Steele Creek Road, H 200, Charlotte, NC 28273

Akers Shopping Center, 1491 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28054

After these stores close, only three Tuesday Morning stores will be open in the vicinity of the Charlotte area. These will be the store at 10828 Providence Rd, Charlotte, plus stores in Hunterville and Rock Hill.

