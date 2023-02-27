Massive Sale Alert: Discount Retailer Shuts 7 Stores in Atlanta Area

Photo by Adobe

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning.

First, the bad news.

The company announced the closure of seven more stores in the Atlanta area as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Tuesday Morning will close half its 487 stores across the United States and will have just over 200 stores remaining in the United States. This is a considerable reduction; before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

Now for some good news.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings. No closing date has been announced, but shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of heavily discounted items. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in the Atlanta area:

North Lake Business Park, 1901 Montreal Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Parkside Shopping Center, 5920 Roswell Rd North East, Atlanta, GA 30328

Roswell Towne Center, 608 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Shallowford Crossing, 2421 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta, GA 30066

Presidential Commons, 1708 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville, GA 30078

Deerfield Place, 13069 GA-9, Suite 2520, Milton, GA 30004

The Tuesday Morning store at Parkaire Crossing, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068, has already closed.

After these stores close, only three Tuesday Morning stores will be open in the vicinity of the Atlanta area. These will be in Alpharetta, Woodstock, and Peachtree City.

Your thoughts

Do you still shop at Tuesday Morning? Do you have hope for the long-term future of this popular discount retailer? Will you visit one of these stores to find a bargain? Should the government offer more financial support for this struggling business?

