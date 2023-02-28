Community Outraged as Texas Officials Fail to Protect State Park

Photo by Adobe

The latest update in the Fairfield Lake saga will make local communities outraged. It has been revealed today that Texas officials had the chance to preserve Fairfield Lake for public use but walked away from the proposal.

Let's take a look at the story so far.

Farewell Fairfield

A popular 1,800-acre state park open to the public for almost 50 years will now be closed from February 28.

Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, the largest private lake in Texas.

The land is owned by Vistra Corp, which has leased it to Texas Parks and Wildlife since the 1970s. The property was listed for sale for $110 million in 2021. It was sold earlier this year to a Dallas developer - Todd Interests, the developer responsible for high-end projects in downtown Dallas, such as the National and East Quarter.

Government intervention

To try and save the park, State Rep Angela Orr filed HB 2332 to use eminent domain to take back the lands for the state park forcefully. Eminent domain is "the legal authority that certain entities are granted that allows those entities to take private property for a public use."

State Rep Orr also started a public petition which you can find here.

A few days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott commented on the issue for the first time, raising hopes the park could earn a last-minute reprieve.

“We’re working with Texas Parks and Wildlife on doing everything we can to preserve that park. Yes, we want people to come here. Yes, we want Texas to grow. Yes, we want Texas to prosper. But we can do that while at the very same time conserving the beautiful parks that we have and adding to them to make Texas even more appealing to future generations." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The texts

Today, the Dallas Morning News reported screenshots of text messages between Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Arch “Beaver” Aplin, Todd Interests founder Shawn Todd and Vistra CEO Jim Burke.

According to the messages, Todd offered to sell the parkland to the state of Texas for $60 million on the condition he kept a small part of the northern peninsula of the park while retaining water rights and restricting some boating activities.

This condition was a dealbreaker for the state, and it walked away from the deal.

The damning texts reveal the state never made a serious offer. Todd purchased the land for $110 million, but the state's best offer was $60 million and a tax incentive.

If you want to visit the park, you must be quick, as it is planned to close on February 28.

Your thoughts

Are you disappointed the state walked away from the deal? Or do you believe the agreement wasn't fair for the state? Should more have been done to keep the park open to the public?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment below