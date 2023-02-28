Abbott Slams Biden For Federal Overreach. Vows Texas Will Fight Back (and Win!)

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has today vowed to fight against the proposal by the Department of Energy that would block half of current gas cooking appliances from the U.S. market.

The DOE proposed a maximum annual gas consumption, the EL 2 standard, for all gas cooking tops. However, if implemented, about half of the appliances on the market would fail to meet it.

"Biden's Dept. of Energy now proposes blocking half of current gas cooking appliances. In 2021, I signed a law to prevent municipalities from imposing limits on natural gas utilities & appliances. Texas will also fight this Federal overreach--and win!" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott is referring to House Bill 17, a bill he signed into law in 2021 that prohibits Texas cities from banning natural gas as a fuel source for new construction and utility services. The bill was enacted to combat "what was happening on the West Coast, where cities have passed energy efficiency plans that prohibit new subdivisions from offering natural gas heating, requiring instead that new homes be heated by electricity."

Gov. Abbott is not the only person concerned with the proposal's impact.

“They have released the most stringent proposal for gas ranges, which only a sliver of the market can meet. It’s very concerning what they’re doing with gas products. We believe that there should be consumer choice and that consumers should be able to make a decision on whether they would like to purchase a gas or electric product." Jill Notini, industry spokesperson for The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers

