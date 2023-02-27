Sweet News for Austin Doughnut Lovers: Popular Chain to Open Second Location!

Photo by WikiCommons Images

There is sweet news for doughnut lovers in Austin, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut set to open its second location in Austin this week.

The new store is located at 5408 Burnet Rd, Austin, and opens at 8 am on Friday, March 3- perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee.

The store will undoubtedly be different from a regular doughnut store, with "hand-painted art, teal-colored walls, giant disco ball, custom wallpaper, and a Spirit Channeler."

There will be over 50 artisan flavors of doughnuts, including 25 vegan options. One of the flavors, the Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Bar, was named the Greatest Yeast Donut in America by The Underground Donut Tour earlier this year.

"We dig the city of Austin, having operated on 6th Street since 2015, it really feels like a second home to us. To open on historic Burnet Road and employ 70 more people from the community, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up." Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

This will be the seventh Voodoo Doughnut in Texas, and there are plans to open more locations in 2023.

5408 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756.

