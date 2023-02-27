The World's Largest Flea Market Is Being Held in Texas This Week

Photo by Adobe

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that also rings true for flea markets.

The First Monday Trade Days flea market was first held in a small east Texas town in 1850 and now is the oldest continually operated flea market in the United States.

It also holds the title of the world's largest flea market. On some occasions, up to 400,000 people from across Texas attend, and 5000 vendors sell a wide range of products.

When the market first started, it was held on the first Monday of the month- hence the name. However, now it no longer runs on Mondays. Instead, it is open from Thursday to Sunday before the first Monday of every month- but the name remains.

It is being held again this week from Thursday, March 2, to Sunday, March 5.

Tips for visiting

The First Monday website lists a range of valuable tips for first-time visitors. These include:

visiting on a Thursday when it is the least crowded

wear comfortable walking shoes- the market is over 100 acres!

if you want to stay overnight, plan well in advance. Accommodation in the nearby area can often book out a year in advance.

while there are several ATMs on-site, they can often run out of cash, so its best to bring some money with you

bring a small shopping pull cart or wagon for your purchases

plan to take at least five hours- many serious shoppers will visit over multiple days

First Monday Trade Days

800 First Monday Lane

Canton, TX 75103

Open sunrise to sunset, Thursday to Sunday before the first Monday of every month. It is held regardless of the weather conditions.

Your thoughts

Have you been to the First Monday Trade Days flea market? What was your experience like? If you haven't attended, would you like to check it out?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.