Local Rapper Gives Back to Miami: Giving Millions to Help Those in Need

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a Miami, Florida, rapper who has given so much back to the city and numerous organizations worldwide.

Let's take a look at his story.

The Miami rapper

Armando Christian Pérez was born in Miami, Florida, in 1981.

If that name doesn't sound familiar, you may recognize him as the rapper known as Pitbull or one of his other monikers, 'Mr. Worldwide' or 'Mr. 305.' He is among the most successful rappers/singers globally, with many hits and awards.

He is also a very successful businessman, owning several businesses, including Voli 305 Vodka, the After Dark Clothing line and fragrance company, and the Honey I’m Home film production business.

Not all his business ventures have succeeded; his Miami restaurant iLov305 closed after only a few years, but he has built an enormous fortune.

And he is giving a lot of this away.

Philanthropy

The rapper appreciates that he has made a considerable fortune and is determined to give back to local and international communities.

In 2013, Pitbull founded ‘Sports Leadership And Management (SLAM),’ a public charter school for grades 6-12. The school gives disadvantaged intercity youth in Miami, Florida, access to college-prep education in Sports Leadership and Management industries.

“I can look in their eyes and tell them their own story. Been there, done that. I understand the struggle, family sacrifices, things they may be going through. This is how we change things. When you grab a young mind, teach it how to focus, mold it, teach it to believe in itself, motivate it, inspire it, and work hard… there’s no words to describe how it feels to be involved with something so special like that.” Pitbull

There are now eleven charter schools founded by Pitbull, including several in Miami, Florida

In 2015, Pitbull was inducted into the Ambassador David M. Walters International Pediatric Hall of Fame for his work supporting the Miami Children’s Health Foundation. This was based on his contribution to the community and his support to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital via his work as an Ambassador for The Campaign for Miami's Children.

When a hurricane hit Puerto Rico in 2018, Pitbull used his private jet to transport cancer patients to the mainland United States for chemotherapy treatments. However, he didnt publicize this act and only spoke to the media when CNN questioned him about the act.

"Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part." Pitbull

He is also a massive supporter of the Imaginate Foundation, which provides resources for low-income families in the area. Other charities he has made significant donations to include:

The man known as 'Mr. 305,' has certainly done a lot of charity work. So perhaps he should also be known as 'Mr. Charity.'

