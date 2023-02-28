Work for a San Antonio icon: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q seeks applicants at job fairs this week

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio.

The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and has expanded to over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

Now it is looking for more people to join the team - specifically truck drivers.

We depend on our delivery truck drivers to go on route safely to deliver to each of our 77 locations to provide freshly prepared goods to help serve our customers. "Bill Miller CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert

Pay starts at $21 per hour. Benefits include

same day payments

health insurance

paid personal days

paid vacation

401k, and up to $600 in tuition reimbursement for each semester,

The jobs are available to anyone over the age of 21 years old, and there are no CDL requirements to apply for the position.

With Bill Millers celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, it is a great time to join the growing San Antonio team.

Details:

Interested applicants can attend either of these events and talk to hiring managers.

Tuesday, February 28

Bill Miller No. 5, 2703 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78228.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p. m.

Wednesday, March 1,

Bill Miller No. 15, 3511 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are unable to attend on either of those days, you can still apply at their website.

