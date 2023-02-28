Local Actor Gives Back to Philadelphia: Giving Millions to Help Those in Need

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about one of Philadelphia's favorite people- Will Smith.

While Will is famous for his singing, songwriting, and acting, his name always appears on any list of charitable celebrities.

Let's take a look at some of his philanthropy.

The Philadelphia star

Will Smith was born in Philadelphia in 1968.

He grew up in West Philadelphia and attended Overbrook High School before launching his rap career with school friend Jeffrey Townes. The duo was known as DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

In 1989 they received a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for Parents Just Don't Understand, and from there, Smith's career took off. The following year he starred in his own sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

He has since won one Academy Award, Four Grammys, and countless other awards. He also founded Overbrook Entertainment, named after his West Philadelphia school.

All of these have made Smith a very wealthy man. And he has been very generous with his wealth.

Philanthropy

In 1996, with his wife, Will founded the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation. Since its establishment, the foundation "has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment."

“I want to do good. I want the world to be better because I was here. I want my life, I want my work, my family, I want it to mean something. It’s like if you are not making someone else’s life better, then you’re wasting your time. Your life will become better by making other lives better.” Will Smith

Will has supported numerous organizations with his donations. This includes:

$250,000 in 2016 and $140,000 in 2015 to Yesha Ministries of Philadelphia

Last year they donated $900,000. This includes $126,000 to the Lupus Foundation, $200,000 to the Baltimore School for the Arts, and $52,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Donations to the American Film Institute, The Wildwood School, the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, ACLU of Southern California, the Simon Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance, the Alzheimer's Association, the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the Lupus Foundation of America, and Overbrook High School.

This month he helped raise $10 million for St. Thomas University Law School, which has just been renamed after civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Other initiatives started by Will include the Together Fund to fight COVID and the Will Book Club.

Will and Jada have also instilled a sense of community into their children. Their son Jaden co-founded the company Just Water with the help of his parents when he was just twelve years old. In addition, the Smith family uses the organization to do a lot of charitable work.

It's no surprise that Forbes listed Will Smith in their thirty most generous celebrities list last year.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Smith's charitable efforts? What other organizations in Philadelphia would you like to see him support?

