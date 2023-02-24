Texas Governor Aims to Eliminate Public School Tax Burden for Homeowners. Do You Agree With This?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Last November, while campaigning to be re-elected as Texas Governor, Greg Abbott promised to make the most significant property tax cut in Texas history. Earlier this week, he followed through on that promise with his proposed Texas House and Senate budgets setting aside $15 billion of the state's record surplus to go towards property tax relief.

Today Abbott said not only does he want to reduce property taxes long-term but that his goal is to eliminate the taxes paid for school districts by property owners. This would eventually reduce the annual property tax obligation by between 66 and 75%.

"My long term vision goal is this: We have a property tax reduction fund and for us to put money toward that property tax reduction fund every session,. You'll still have your local property taxes, but with the school property tax eliminated, your property tax bill would be cut in two thirds or three fourths" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas has traditionally relied on property tax to fund government services like public schools, police departments, and road maintenance. This has resulted in high property taxes; only New Hampshire and Alaska depend more on the property tax than Texas.

Abbott didn't discuss how public schools would receive additional funding to make up for any cuts to property tax.

Your thoughts

Do you agree that public school district tax should be removed from property tax? How do you think this will affect public school education? Are you concerned this could affect the quality of school education in Texas?

