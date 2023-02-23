Retail apocalypse hits Illinois: Several large chain stores announce closures. View the latest list here

Photo by Adobe

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.

Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

"The economic challenges of the past year will continue to impact consumer behavior in 2023, providing overarching context for what shoppers most care about and how they want to shop," Kathy Risch, senior vice president of consumer insights and trends at Acosta

Please read below to find out which stores in Illinois will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Illinois closing

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Four of these are in Illinois.

20505 North Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois

1700 East College Avenue in Normal, Illinois

4800 North University Street in Peoria, Illinois

3251 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, Illinois

Tuesday Morning stores in Illinois closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including five in Illinois.

11401 West Glen Avenue, University Square, Peoria

2345 South MacArthur Boulevard, Town & Country Shopping Center, Springfield

45 E Marketview Drive, Marketview Center, Champaign

4700 Gilbert Ave, Garden Market Shopping Center, Western Springs

5613 West Touhy Avenue, Village Crossing Shopping Center, Niles

Walmart stores in Illinois closing

Walmart will close five retail locations across the US this year, including three in Illinois

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

Party City stores in Illinois closing

The largest party-supplies retailer in the United States, Party City, will close 22 locations, including one in Illinois.

Bradley Commons, 2060 N State Rte. 50, Bradley

There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, J.C Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Illinois.

