Several Major Retailers Announce Store Closures in Florida: Which Stores Are Closing and Why

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.
Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.
"The economic challenges of the past year will continue to impact consumer behavior in 2023, providing overarching context for what shoppers most care about and how they want to shop," Kathy Risch, senior vice president of consumer insights and trends at Acosta
Please read below to find out which stores in Florida will be closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Florida closing
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Only one of these is in Florida.
- 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 310 in Largo, Florida
Tuesday Morning stores in Florida closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 25 in Florida.
- 1000 Immokalee Road, Granada Shoppes, Naples, FL 34110
- 11692 US Highway 1Shoppes of Oak Brook, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
- 1377 Wendy Court, Nature Coast Commons, Spring Hill, FL 34607
- 15702 North Dale Mabry Highway, Northdale Promenade, Tampa, FL 33618
- 13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Cypress Trace, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- 15271 McGregor Boulevard, McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573
- 2447 North Wickham Road, Lake Washington Square, Melbourne, FL 32935
- 2561 Countryside Boulevard, Countryside Centre, Clearwater, FL 33761
- 2661 South Woodland Boulevard, West Volusia Shopping Center, Deland, FL 32720
- 3728 SW Archer Road, Butler Plaza Central, Gainesville, FL 32608
- 4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice Village Shoppes, Venice, FL 34293
- 4489 E Commons Drive West, Plantation Commons, Destin, FL 32541
- 4768 S Tamiami Trail. Landings Shopping Center, Sarasota, FL 34231
- 486 US Hwy 27, Lady Lake Crossing, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- 5502 Cortez Road West, Cortez Commons, Bradenton, FL 34210
- 701 South Orlando Avenue, Hollieanna Shopping Center, Winter Park, FL 32789
- 745 N Courtenay Pkwy, Palm Cay Plaza, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- 7777 N Wickham Rd, Suntree Plaza, Melbourne, FL 32940
- 7895 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N, Gateway Market Center, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- 840 A1A North, Corridors at Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- 949 East McNab Road, Pompano Plaza, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- 7949 113th St. N, Seminole City Center, Seminole, FL 33772
- 2420 S Washington Ave, Titus Landing, Titusville, FL 32780
Walmart stores in Florida closing
Walmart will close five retail locations across the US this year, including one in Florida.
- 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)
There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, J.C Penney, Big Lots, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in Florida.
