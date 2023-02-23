Several Major Retailers Announce Store Closures in Florida: Which Stores Are Closing and Why

Photo by Adobe

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.

Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

"The economic challenges of the past year will continue to impact consumer behavior in 2023, providing overarching context for what shoppers most care about and how they want to shop," Kathy Risch, senior vice president of consumer insights and trends at Acosta

Please read below to find out which stores in Florida will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Florida closing

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Only one of these is in Florida.

10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 310 in Largo, Florida

Tuesday Morning stores in Florida closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 25 in Florida.

1000 Immokalee Road, Granada Shoppes, Naples, FL 34110

11692 US Highway 1Shoppes of Oak Brook, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

1377 Wendy Court, Nature Coast Commons, Spring Hill, FL 34607

15702 North Dale Mabry Highway, Northdale Promenade, Tampa, FL 33618

13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Cypress Trace, Fort Myers, FL 33907

15271 McGregor Boulevard, McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573

2447 North Wickham Road, Lake Washington Square, Melbourne, FL 32935

2561 Countryside Boulevard, Countryside Centre, Clearwater, FL 33761

2661 South Woodland Boulevard, West Volusia Shopping Center, Deland, FL 32720

3728 SW Archer Road, Butler Plaza Central, Gainesville, FL 32608

4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice Village Shoppes, Venice, FL 34293

4489 E Commons Drive West, Plantation Commons, Destin, FL 32541

4768 S Tamiami Trail. Landings Shopping Center, Sarasota, FL 34231

486 US Hwy 27, Lady Lake Crossing, Lady Lake, FL 32159

5502 Cortez Road West, Cortez Commons, Bradenton, FL 34210

701 South Orlando Avenue, Hollieanna Shopping Center, Winter Park, FL 32789

745 N Courtenay Pkwy, Palm Cay Plaza, Merritt Island, FL 32953

7777 N Wickham Rd, Suntree Plaza, Melbourne, FL 32940

7895 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N, Gateway Market Center, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

840 A1A North, Corridors at Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

949 East McNab Road, Pompano Plaza, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

7949 113th St. N, Seminole City Center, Seminole, FL 33772

2420 S Washington Ave, Titus Landing, Titusville, FL 32780

Walmart stores in Florida closing

Walmart will close five retail locations across the US this year, including one in Florida.

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, J.C Penney, Big Lots, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in Florida.

