Retail apocalypse hits California: Several large chain stores announce closures. View the latest list here

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.

Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Please read below to find out which stores in California will be closing.

Macy's stores in California closing

Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in California.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Los Angeles

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in California closing

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Nine of these are in California.

1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont, California

2101 Martin Luther King Parkway in Chico, California

Downey Landing Shopping Center in Downey, California

9145 West Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, California

555 9th Street in San Francisco, California

317 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, California

3900 South Bristol Street in Santa Ana, California

128 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville, California

23041 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda, California

Tuesday Morning stores in California closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 31 in California.

1000 E Rte 66, Glendora East Shopping Center, Glendora, California

850 Herndon Ave, Trading Post, Clovis, California

11098 E Foothill Boulevard, Terra Vista Town Center, Rancho Cucamonga, California

1355 North McDowell Blvd, Redwood Gateway, Petaluma, California

9940 Alabama Street, Redlands Town Centre, Redlands, California

1635 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop - Redding Plaza, Redding, California

17126 Van Buren Blvd., Woodcrest Plaza, Riverside, California

17120 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley, California

1772 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Plaza, San Diego, California

18040 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills Town Center, Granada Hills, California

1824 Marron Road, North Country Plaza, Carlsbad, California

191 San Marin Drive, San Marin Plaza, Novato, California

3250 Dale Road, Vintage Faire, Modesto, California

2139 Foothill Boulevard, Village La Verne, La Verne, California

22950 Victory Blvd, Pride Center, Woodland Hills, California

23855 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, California

2450 Las Posas Road, Camarillo Village Square, Camarillo, California

2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Skypark Plaza, Chico, California

3338 Governor Drive. UC Marketplace, San Diego, California

4242 Camino Del Rio North, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, San Diego, California

44250 Town Center Way, Town Center Plaza, Palm Desert, California

4756 Telephone Road. Riviera Plaza, Ventura, California

898 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, California

7255 Greenback Lane, Regency Shopping Center, Citrus Heights, California

5432 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood Marketplace, Lakewood, California

2721 Calloway Ave., Rosedale Village, Bakersfield, California

5771 Five Star Blvd, Fairway Commons, Roseville, California

685 East Bidwell Street, Folsom Faire, Folsom, California

8520 East Chapman Avenue, Santiago Hills Marketplace, Orange, California

901 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, California

2983 Jamacha Rd, Rancho San Diego Towne Center, El Cajon, California

Big Lots stores in California closing

The discount chain is closing seven stores, three of which are in California.

8525 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights

7991 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin

2360-2390 N Tustin Ave, Ridgecrest

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, J.C Penney, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in California.

