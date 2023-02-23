Retail apocalypse hits California: Several large chain stores announce closures. View the latest list here

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.
Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.
Macy's stores in California closing
Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in California.
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in California closing
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Nine of these are in California.
- 1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont, California
- 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway in Chico, California
- Downey Landing Shopping Center in Downey, California
- 9145 West Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, California
- 555 9th Street in San Francisco, California
- 317 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, California
- 3900 South Bristol Street in Santa Ana, California
- 128 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville, California
- 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda, California
Tuesday Morning stores in California closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 31 in California.
- 1000 E Rte 66, Glendora East Shopping Center, Glendora, California
- 850 Herndon Ave, Trading Post, Clovis, California
- 11098 E Foothill Boulevard, Terra Vista Town Center, Rancho Cucamonga, California
- 1355 North McDowell Blvd, Redwood Gateway, Petaluma, California
- 9940 Alabama Street, Redlands Town Centre, Redlands, California
- 1635 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop - Redding Plaza, Redding, California
- 17126 Van Buren Blvd., Woodcrest Plaza, Riverside, California
- 17120 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley, California
- 1772 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Plaza, San Diego, California
- 18040 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills Town Center, Granada Hills, California
- 1824 Marron Road, North Country Plaza, Carlsbad, California
- 191 San Marin Drive, San Marin Plaza, Novato, California
- 3250 Dale Road, Vintage Faire, Modesto, California
- 2139 Foothill Boulevard, Village La Verne, La Verne, California
- 22950 Victory Blvd, Pride Center, Woodland Hills, California
- 23855 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, California
- 2450 Las Posas Road, Camarillo Village Square, Camarillo, California
- 2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Skypark Plaza, Chico, California
- 3338 Governor Drive. UC Marketplace, San Diego, California
- 4242 Camino Del Rio North, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, San Diego, California
- 44250 Town Center Way, Town Center Plaza, Palm Desert, California
- 4756 Telephone Road. Riviera Plaza, Ventura, California
- 898 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, California
- 7255 Greenback Lane, Regency Shopping Center, Citrus Heights, California
- 5432 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood Marketplace, Lakewood, California
- 2721 Calloway Ave., Rosedale Village, Bakersfield, California
- 5771 Five Star Blvd, Fairway Commons, Roseville, California
- 685 East Bidwell Street, Folsom Faire, Folsom, California
- 8520 East Chapman Avenue, Santiago Hills Marketplace, Orange, California
- 901 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, California
- 2983 Jamacha Rd, Rancho San Diego Towne Center, El Cajon, California
Big Lots stores in California closing
The discount chain is closing seven stores, three of which are in California.
- 8525 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights
- 7991 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin
- 2360-2390 N Tustin Ave, Ridgecrest
There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, J.C Penney, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in California.
