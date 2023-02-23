Retail apocalypse hits Maryland as large chain stores announce closures. Which stores are closing?

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.
Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.
To find out which stores in Maryland will be closing, please read below.
Macy's stores in Maryland closing
Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in Maryland.
- Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Maryland closing
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Three of these are in Maryland
- 23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland
- 12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland
- 17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland
Tuesday Morning stores in Maryland closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including eight in Maryland.
- 1171 Maryland Avenue, South End Shopping Center, Hagerstown, Maryland
- 121 Hillsmere Drive, Bay Ridge Plaza, Annapolis, Maryland
- 13832 Georgia Avenue, Northgate Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland
- 1447 Rock Spring Road, Rock Spring Shopping Center, Bel Air, Maryland
- 15500 Annapolis Road, Free State Shopping Center, Bowie, Maryland
- 1616 East Jefferson Street, Congressional Plaza, Rockville, Maryland
- 9150 Baltimore National Pike, St. John's Plaza, Ellicott City, Maryland
- 139 Ritchie Hwy, Magothy Gateway, Severna Park, Maryland
There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Big Lots, J.C Penney, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in Maryland.
