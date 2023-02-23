Retail apocalypse hits Maryland as large chain stores announce closures. Which stores are closing?

Photo by Adobe

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping.

Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with over major chains to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

To find out which stores in Maryland will be closing, please read below.

Macy's stores in Maryland closing

Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in Maryland.

Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Maryland closing

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US are set to close due to financial issues. Three of these are in Maryland

23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland

12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland

17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland

Tuesday Morning stores in Maryland closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including eight in Maryland.

1171 Maryland Avenue, South End Shopping Center, Hagerstown, Maryland

121 Hillsmere Drive, Bay Ridge Plaza, Annapolis, Maryland

13832 Georgia Avenue, Northgate Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland

1447 Rock Spring Road, Rock Spring Shopping Center, Bel Air, Maryland

15500 Annapolis Road, Free State Shopping Center, Bowie, Maryland

1616 East Jefferson Street, Congressional Plaza, Rockville, Maryland

9150 Baltimore National Pike, St. John's Plaza, Ellicott City, Maryland

139 Ritchie Hwy, Magothy Gateway, Severna Park, Maryland

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Big Lots, J.C Penney, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in Maryland.

