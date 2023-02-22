Chick-fil-A in Charlotte Faces Accusations of Racial Slur on Customer Docket

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

A Facebook post accusing a Chick-fil-A store in Charlotte, North Carolina, of using a racial slur on a customer docket has gone viral.

April Jackson posted that her daughter gave her name, "Nyiashia," when placing a drive-thru order at the Charlotte location, and when she received the meal, it contained a racial slur on the order slip.

"This is really bothering me my daughter just left from Chick-fil-A off Brookshire, and this is what the employee put for her name, and it's black history month...what's happening in Charlotte?" April Jackson

April received over 750 comments on her post, with most of them showing her support.

The store issued a statement once the post had gone viral:

The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation," the company said in a statement. Though we understand this to be a misspelling of the customer's name, that does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests. The Operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn't happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident

Jackson has advised the store manager had called her to apologize for the incident.

