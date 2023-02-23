Could this Texan be the one to finally defeat Ted Cruz?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Is there a new challenger looking to unseat Texan Senator Ted Cruz?

In 2018, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke ran against Cruz and lost by only 2.6 percentage points. Now another up-and-coming Democrat is considering running against Cruz next year.

Speculation is mounting that former NFL player and civil rights lawyer U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is seriously considering challenging Ted Cruz for Senate in 2024.

Allred worked in the Obama administration at the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of General Counsel alongside then-Secretary Julian Castro. In 2018 Allred beat Republican Pete Sessions to flip a Dallas congressional district from red to blue. He was reelected in 2020.

Reports state that Allred's team "has been meeting with strategists in the hope of charting out a statewide campaign to unseat Cruz while also assessing the cost of such a run."

Allred is considered a rising in the Texan Democrat Party and has plenty of support.

“The business community is probably more supportive of Colin Allred than Ted Cruz at this point. I’m an unashamed, full-throttle supporter of Colin Allred, and I would certainly support him if he ran for Senate,” Ron Kirk, former Dallas mayor and former U.S. trade representative under President Barack Obama.

Ted Cruz has said he will seek a third Senate term in 2024 and will not be running for President.

Like Beto before him, Allred faces a tough challenge, as no Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. Allred is one of only 13 Democrats in the Texas delegation to the House, which features 37 seats.

