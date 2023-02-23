Could this Texan be the one to finally defeat Ted Cruz?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5Lbo_0kwNHo7D00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Is there a new challenger looking to unseat Texan Senator Ted Cruz?

In 2018, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke ran against Cruz and lost by only 2.6 percentage points. Now another up-and-coming Democrat is considering running against Cruz next year.

Speculation is mounting that former NFL player and civil rights lawyer U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is seriously considering challenging Ted Cruz for Senate in 2024.

Allred worked in the Obama administration at the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of General Counsel alongside then-Secretary Julian Castro. In 2018 Allred beat Republican Pete Sessions to flip a Dallas congressional district from red to blue. He was reelected in 2020.

Reports state that Allred's team "has been meeting with strategists in the hope of charting out a statewide campaign to unseat Cruz while also assessing the cost of such a run."

Allred is considered a rising in the Texan Democrat Party and has plenty of support.

The business community is probably more supportive of Colin Allred than Ted Cruz at this point. I’m an unashamed, full-throttle supporter of Colin Allred, and I would certainly support him if he ran for Senate,” Ron Kirk, former Dallas mayor and former U.S. trade representative under President Barack Obama.

Ted Cruz has said he will seek a third Senate term in 2024 and will not be running for President.

Like Beto before him, Allred faces a tough challenge, as no Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. Allred is one of only 13 Democrats in the Texas delegation to the House, which features 37 seats.

Your thoughts

Would you like to see Colin Allred run against Ted Cruz? Do you believe he would have a chance of winning, becoming the first Democrat to win a statewide race in 30 years?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Politics# People# Ted Cruz# Senate

Comments / 26

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
67K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Florida State

DeSantis Wages War on Disney: “The Magic Kingdom of Woke Corporatism”

What would Walt Disney make of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?. Yesterday DeSantis signed a bill stripping Disney of its self-governing status in Florida, a position it has held for many years. And today, his long-awaited book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, is being released. He has dedicated a chapter to his war of words with the Disney company.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas AG Paxton Stuns The Nation. Files Lawsuit to Declare Most of the Federal Government Unconstitutional

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed many lawsuits against the Biden administration, but his latest filing has sent shockwaves across the United States. This month AG Paxton filed a lawsuit claiming "that the $1.7 trillion spending law that keeps most of the federal government — including the United States military— operating through September of 2023 is unconstitutional."

Read full story
85 comments
Beaumont, TX

The World's Largest Fire Hydrant is a Must-See Attraction in this Texan town

We all know that everything is bigger in Texas, including fire hydrants. The city of Beaumont, Texas, can lay claim to the world's largest working fire hydrant. The hydrant is 24 feet tall, weighs 4,500 pounds, and can blast 1,500 gallons of water a minute. This last point is important, as it means the fire hydrant can actually be used- hence the title of the world's largest working fire hydrant.

Read full story
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Shoppers Can Score Big Discounts as Discount Retailer Shuts Down 2 Stores

This week, there was good and bad news for shoppers in Fort Myers, Florida. Tuesday Morning, the popular discount detailer company founded in 1974, announced the closure of both of its stores in Fort Myers, Florida, as well as three others in the nearby area. It is the second time the struggling business has filed for bankruptcy in three years.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Whataburger Responds to Customer Demand by Bringing Back Popular Item

Great news for fans of Texan icon Whataburger with a fan favorite item back on the menu. The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and its leafy-green counterpart, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad, are available for a limited time, and the news has been received favorably.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Named One of the Best Cities To Retire in the United States

There are few better places in the United States to retire than El Paso, Texas, according to a new study by the real estate rental platform Zumper. Zumper "analyzed data that would be important to current and future retirees looking to decide where to enjoy their retreat from the workforce, including metrics on housing affordability, healthcare availability, weather, transportation, tax friendliness, and satisfaction of renters ages 45 and above."

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Named One of the Best Cities To Retire in the United States

There are few better places in the United States to retire than San Antonio, according to a new study by the real estate rental platform Zumper. Zumper "analyzed data that would be important to current and future retirees looking to decide where to enjoy their retreat from the workforce, including metrics on housing affordability, healthcare availability, weather, transportation, tax friendliness, and satisfaction of renters ages 45 and above."

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Don't Miss Out on Massive Savings: Discount Retailer Closes 5 Locations in Charlotte

There was good and bad news this week for shoppers in Charlotte. Tuesday Morning, the popular discount detailer company founded in 1974, announced the closure of five of its stores in the Charlotte area. It is the second time the struggling business has filed for bankruptcy in three years.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Massive Sale Alert: Discount Retailer Shuts 7 Stores in Atlanta Area

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning. The company announced the closure of seven more stores in the Atlanta area as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Community Outraged as Texas Officials Fail to Protect State Park

The latest update in the Fairfield Lake saga will make local communities outraged. It has been revealed today that Texas officials had the chance to preserve Fairfield Lake for public use but walked away from the proposal.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Abbott Slams Biden For Federal Overreach. Vows Texas Will Fight Back (and Win!)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has today vowed to fight against the proposal by the Department of Energy that would block half of current gas cooking appliances from the U.S. market. The DOE proposed a maximum annual gas consumption, the EL 2 standard, for all gas cooking tops. However, if implemented, about half of the appliances on the market would fail to meet it.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Sweet News for Austin Doughnut Lovers: Popular Chain to Open Second Location!

There is sweet news for doughnut lovers in Austin, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut set to open its second location in Austin this week. The new store is located at 5408 Burnet Rd, Austin, and opens at 8 am on Friday, March 3- perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee.

Read full story
Canton, TX

The World's Largest Flea Market Is Being Held in Texas This Week

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that also rings true for flea markets. The First Monday Trade Days flea market was first held in a small east Texas town in 1850 and now is the oldest continually operated flea market in the United States.

Read full story
12 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Massive Sale Alert: Discount Retailer Shuts 8 Phoenix Stores

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning. The company announced the closure of eight more stores in the Phoenix area as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Struggling Retailer Pulls the Plug on 12 Massachusetts Stores

Bad news for housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond fans with the announcement that twelve more stores in Massachusetts will be shut this year. The struggling business to close stores across the country, with announcements seeming to come every month.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

Local Discount Retailer to Shut Down 3 More Stores in the Dallas Area. All Items On Sale Now

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning. The company, which originated in Dallas in 1974, announced the closure of more stores in the Dallas area as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
Kansas State

Kansas retail sector takes hit as major chains announce more closures

Unfortunately, retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States as consumers move to online shopping, and Kansas has had its fair share of store closures. Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Huge Sale Alert: Discount Retailer Slashes Prices as 3 Austin Stores Close

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning. The company, which originated in Texas, announced the closure of three more stores in Austin as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Popular Discount Retailer to Shut Down 7 Fort Worth Stores. All Items On Sale Now

There was good and bad news this week for fans of discount retailer Tuesday Morning. The company, which originated in Texas, announced the closure of seven more stores in the Fort Worth area as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Last Chance to Save: Popular Discount Retailer Closing Four Stores in Houston, Everything Must Go!

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the recent announcement that four more stores in Houston will close. The struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy