Leading Party Goods Retailer Announces Store Closure in Corpus Christi

The party is almost over in Corpus Christi.

Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America, announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, including one in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The store located at the Five Points Shopping Center, 4101 Hwy. 77, Ste. K2 will be closed; no official closing date has been announced for the store.

Party City woes

Party City officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 17 to restructure its debt and keep its doors open. At. the time of filing, Party City had 770 company-owned stores and 53 franchised stores.

"As we take this important step to put our business on stronger financial footing for the future, we are as committed as ever to inspiring joy by making it easy for our customers to create unforgettable memories. We appreciate the commitment of our team members and the continued support of our partners as we further enhance our position as the 'go to' one-stop-shop for celebrating life's special moments." Party City CEO Brad Weston

There will still be one Party City store open in Corpus Christi- at this stage, the store at 5425 South Padre Island Drive will remain open.

