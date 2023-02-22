Colorado Communities Feel the Impact as Major Retailer To Close 4 More Stores

Photo by Adobe

More disappointing news for Colorado shoppers with another major retailer announcing store closures.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing 16 stores in Colorado; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced four of its stores in Colorado will be closing soon. This is part of the 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations that will be closed across the United States.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Colorado Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Colorado store closures include the following: they are expected to shut within the next few months.

318 Dillon Ridge Way in Dillon, Colorado

241 West 104th Avenue in Northglenn, Colorado

Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

2464 US Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado

Only 15 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Colorado following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

