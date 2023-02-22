South Carolina Shoppers Left Disappointed as Retailer Closes 2 More Stores

Photo by Adobe

Unfortunately, the retail store closures in South Carolina continue.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing six stores in South Carolina; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced two of its stores in South Carolina will be closing soon. 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

South Carolina Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest South Carolina store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced, but they are expected to close in the next couple of months.

339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza) in Aiken, South Carolina

6090 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, South Carolina

Only 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in South Carolina following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Your thoughts

Do you shop at any of the stores that will be closed? Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in South Carolina? Who is to blame for these closures? Should the government offer financial support to assist these struggling businesses?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others on social media so they can join the conversation.