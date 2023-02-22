Global pizza chain to open 10 new stores in New York City

Photo by Adobe

There are hundreds of options for great pizza in New York City, which is one of the most competitive markets in the world for pizza restaurants.

The competition will heat up even more with the announcement that Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, will open ten new locations in New York City- in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

"New York City is an iconic pizza market, and we’re eager to bring more of our high-quality, great-value products and fast, convenient ordering options to the city,” Jeremy Vitaro, Little Caesars chief development officer.

The company has signed a ten-store restaurant agreement in New York City with franchisees Suhel Ahmed and Saurabh Desai, who have extensive experience developing restaurants in New York City.

"We know how to own and operate a multi-unit franchise business, and we know what brands work in New York City. We chose to franchise with Little Caesars because it has decades of experience as a global pizza chain and because of its recognized value, quality and convenience that revolutionized the pizza industry." Suhel Ahmed

About Little Caesars

Little Caesars opened its first restaurant in 1959 and is now the third-largest pizza chain by total sales in the United States. There are 4171 Little Caesars locations in the United States across all 50 states.

