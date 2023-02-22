2 Missouri Locations of Top Party Goods Business Set to Close

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

The party is over for two more stores in Missouri.

Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, two of which are in Missouri.

Missouri Party City stores closing

St. Joseph: East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12

East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12 Belton: Belton Gateway, 541 East Markey Pkwy.

No official closing date has been announced for either of these stores, but they are expected to close very soon.

Party City woes

Party City officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 17 to restructure its debt and keep its doors open. At. the time of filing, Party City had 770 company-owned stores and 53 franchised stores.

"As we take this important step to put our business on stronger financial footing for the future, we are as committed as ever to inspiring joy by making it easy for our customers to create unforgettable memories. We appreciate the commitment of our team members and the continued support of our partners as we further enhance our position as the 'go to' one-stop-shop for celebrating life's special moments." Party City CEO Brad Weston

It has been a tough month for retailers in Missouri. As a result, six Bed Bath & Beyond stores and four Tuesday Morning discount stores will close.

Hopefully, there will there be no more store closures in Missouri in the near future.

