The Party Is Over: Party Goods Chain Announces Closure of Two Georgia Stores

The party is over for two more stores in Georgia.

Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that ten of its stores would be closing, two of which are in Georgia.

Georgia Party City stores closing

2702 Martha Berry Highway, Rome, GA 30165

451 East Main Street, Cartersville, Store# 823

No official closing date has been announced for either store.

Party City woes

Party City officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 17 to restructure its debt and keep its doors open. At. the time of filing, Party City had 770 company-owned stores and 53 franchised stores.

"As we take this important step to put our business on stronger financial footing for the future, we are as committed as ever to inspiring joy by making it easy for our customers to create unforgettable memories. We appreciate the commitment of our team members and the continued support of our partners as we further enhance our position as the 'go to' one-stop-shop for celebrating life's special moments." Party City CEO Brad Weston

It has been a tough month for retailers in Georgia. As a result, five Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 12 Tuesday Morning discount stores will close.

Hopefully, there will there be no more store closures in Georgia in the near future.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at any of the stores that will be closed? Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in Georgia? Do you believe the government should be offering financial assistance to these struggling businesses?

