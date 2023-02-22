Tennessee Shoppers Left Disappointed as Major Retailer Closes 6 More Stores

Photo by Adobe

There have been even more retail store closures announced in Tennessee.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing ten stores in Tennessee; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced six of its stores in Tennessee will be closing soon.

149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Tennessee Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Tennessee store closures include the following: they are expected to shut within the next few months.

442 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee

2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville, Tennessee

Oakwood Commons in Hermitage, Tennessee

1081 Vann Drive in Jackson, Tennessee

The Centre at Deane Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee

2156 Gallatin Road North in Madison, Tennessee

Only 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Tennessee following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

