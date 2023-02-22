Oregon Shoppers Left Disappointed as Retailer Closes 3 More Stores

Photo by Adobe

Unfortunately, the retail store closures in Oregon continue.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing six stores in Oregon; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced three of its stores in Oregon will be closing soon. 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Oregon Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Oregon store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced, but they are expected to close in the next couple of months.

12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A in Clackamas, Oregon

1725 NW 9th Street in Corvallis, Oregon

1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094) in Medford, Oregon

Only 5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Oregon following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Your thoughts

Do you shop at any of the stores that will be closed? Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in Oregon? Who is to blame for these closures? Should the government offer financial support to assist these struggling businesses?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others on social media so they can join the conversation.