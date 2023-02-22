H-E-B Launches Competition, Offering Cash Prizes and a Chance to be Stocked in Stores!

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Would you like to see your product stocked in H-E-B as well as win a cash prize? Thanks to the annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition, now is your chance.

"From the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley, from West Texas to Beaumont, the H-E-B “Quest for Texas Best” is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverage and general merchandise suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pocket!"

According to a press release from H-E-B, "qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state."

This is the tenth year that H-E-B has searched for the best local products made by Texans.

"As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like 'Quest for Texas Best,' we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition. Now in our 10th year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans." H-E-B Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity James Harris

Applications open on February 22 and must be submitted before 5 p.m. on April 6.

Virtual information sessions will be held on March 8, 9, 16, and 30, where competitors can get advice from H-E-B sourcing and supplier diversity leaders on product development and best practices.

For more information, please visit this page.

