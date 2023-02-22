Ohio Shoppers Disappointed as Popular Retailer Closes Four More Stores

Photo by WikiCommons Images

More bad news for shoppers in Ohio this week.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing seven stores in Ohio; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced four of its stores in Ohio will be closing soon. The struggling businesses advised 149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Ohio store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

4766 Ridge Road in Brooklyn, Ohio

3750 West Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio

9700 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, Ohio

1717 West Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, Ohio

Only 12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Ohio following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

