This San Francisco Family Has Pledged to Donate Entire Billion-Dollar Fortune

Photo by Adobe

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the Sobrato family in San Francisco that has promised to give away their billion-dollar fortune.

Let's take a quick look at their story.

The San Francisco family giving their billion-dollar fortune away

John A Sobrato was born in San Francisco in 1939.

In 1979, he founded the Sobrato Organization, a real estate development company based in Cupertino specializing in commercial and residential estate. It became a family business when his son, John Michael Sobrato, joined it, and John Michael took over the company's running in 1998.

The company owns over 7.5 million square feet of office space in Silicon Valley, housing tenants like Netflix.

The business's success has led to the Sobrato family accumulating a net worth of $5.3 billion- and they have promised to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

The family that works together gives together.

John A. Sobrato and his son, John Michael, have signed Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, a promise to donate their wealth for charitable purposes.

Our entire family is now in a position to engage in philanthropy at a relatively young age. Thus John Michael has decided to join Susan and me in making this commitment. Each of us has provided that 100% of our wealth will be given away during our lifetimes or left to the Sobrato Family Foundation....We would hope that this legacy of giving would encourage others to commit their financial resources to worthy non-profit institutions.” John A Sobrato

They have established Sobrato Philanthropies, which includes the Sobrato Family Foundation. So far, they have donated over $552 million to education, career pathways, and essential human services, primarily in Silicon Valley.

In 2022 alone, they donated $167 million to various organizations, particularly those in Silicon Valley.

Over 20% of the population in Silicon Valley lives in poverty and although there is a great deal of wealth in the Valley, the disparity between the rich and poor is dramatic and growing. Many people don't have the needed skills and education to succeed in today's economy or have other challenges that hold them back. Consequently, our family foundation's priorities are pre-school thru high school education and career training.

The Sobratos "support education, economic-opportunity programs, human-service groups, and efforts to help local nonprofits operate. They also provide free office and meeting space to dozens of Bay Area nonprofits at their Sobrato Centers for Nonprofits and free conference facilities to hundreds of other local charities."

It seems that the next generation of Sobratos will also be philanthropists. John Michael's sons, John Matthew and Jeff Sobrato, are also involved in the foundation, as are their cousins.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the pledge made by the Sobrato family? What other organizations in San Francisco would you like to see them support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.