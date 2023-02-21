Disney Under Fire: Calls for Higher Wages for Cast Members in Florida Grow Louder

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmQU8_0kv8SG3N00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Ongoing wage negotiations between Walt Disney World management in Florida and unions representing over 40,000 Cast Members have broken down.

96% of union members voted against Walt Disney World’s “best and final offer.” The offer from Disney was an immediate $1 raise to the hourly starting wage, increasing the minimum starting wage to $16 per hour. In addition, it was proposed that hourly pay would increase to $20 per hour over the next five years.

The unions were pushing for an immediate increase to $18 per hour.

A statement made on Twitter by the unions said Disney refused to add even one cent to its wage proposal.

"Despite the overwhelming message sent by Cast Members, Disney refused to add even one cent to its wage proposal. Moreover, Disney’s proposal today reduced retroactive pay for thousands of workers, making today’s proposal even worse than the offer already rejected. The 6 unions will be announcing public actions soon to bring light to the plight of Cast Members struggling to survive the devastating increase in the cost of living."

What makes the negotiations even more interesting is that Universal Orlando Resort announced that Team Members would receive an increase to their raising starting wages to $17 per hour from June 4, 2023. This comes on the back of Universal increasing its 401K match and tuition reimbursement programs and adding more leave.

Cast Members protested in November against Disney’s reluctance to raise wages amid inflation concerns and the rise in the cost of living in the Orlando area.

Your thoughts

Do you believe cast members working at Walt Disney World in Florida should be paid more? Does the refusal of Disney to at least pay in line with Universal affect your opinion of Disney?

