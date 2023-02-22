This woman is giving away millions in Washington

Photo by WikiCommons Images

To spread more good news to readers, I have been writing articles on the top philanthropists in the United States.

This week the Chronicle of Philanthropy released its list of the 50 biggest donors in the United States in 2022. Washington D.C resident Adrienne Arsht was featured on this list thanks to donating over $62 million to various causes in 2022.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

Arsht had a successful career as a lawyer for thirty years before leaving the profession in 1996 to run her family-owned bank, TotalBank. In 11 years under her control, TotalBank grew from four locations to 14 in 2007; she sold the bank to Banco Popular Español for $300 million.

Since then, Arsht has primarily focused on philanthropy.

Philanthropy

Over the years, Arsht has donated tens of millions of dollars across various organizations. Arsht's donations across 2022 included:

$25 million for the Arsht Latin America Center

$11 million to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts to be used for paid internships

$10 million to the Smithsonian Institution to support research and education programs on climate resilience

$10 million to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to back performances highlighting themes of resilience through art.

$2 million in general operating support for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

$2 million for opera programming at the Metropolitan Opera

$2.4 million to seven other nonprofits, including the D.C. Volunteer Lawyers Project, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Wrestle Like a Girl, an organization that works to empower women and girls through women's wrestling programs.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable giving done by Adrienne Arsht? What other organizations in Washington, D.C., would you like to see her support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.