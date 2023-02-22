Disappointing News For Illinois Shoppers as Popular Retailer Closes 4 Stores

Photo by Adobe

Unfortunately, the retail store closures in Illinois continue.

Last week I wrote that the discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning was closing five stores in Illinois; now, housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced four of its stores in Illinois will be closing soon.

149 Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States will close.

According to CNN:

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

The latest Illinois store closures include the following. The exact closing dates have yet to be announced.

20505 North Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois

1700 East College Avenue in Normal, Illinois

4800 North University Street in Peoria, Illinois

3251 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, Illinois

Only 15 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in Illinois following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

